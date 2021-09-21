Aboriginal Cultural Engagement Officer (Identified) - La Perouse Museum

Friendly team environment

Flexible working, great work/life balance

Vibrant, coastal eastern suburb’s location

We are seeking a dynamic and enthusiastic Aboriginal Cultural Engagement Officer to play a key role in the La Perouse Museum team, providing Indigenous cultural integrity and knowledge to help raise awareness of Aboriginal culture in all aspects of Museum operations.

The position provides cultural knowledge and understanding to inform and deliver core museum services including exhibition development, collections care, research, education programs, visitor experience and guided tours. Applicants with local knowledge and a connection to community are encouraged to apply.

In addition to rewarding work, we offer benefits including ongoing professional development, fitness passport, wellbeing programs and more.

What we value

We have a high-performance culture fostered through our values of Integrity, Customer Focus, Accountability, Respect and Excellence. Our culture encourages and supports equity, diversity and inclusion for our employees and our community. Randwick City Council is also a culturally safe workplace.

What you will bring

Aboriginal descent through parentage, identification as being Aboriginal and accepted in the community as such.

Strong cultural knowledge and demonstrated experience working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Relevant qualifications (Higher School Certificate minimum) with subsequent relevant experience.

Ability to develop and conduct tours and education programs with a community engagement outcome.

Ability to work effectively and collaboratively on initiatives with a range of people

Demonstrated ability to develop and maintain positive and respectful relationships.

Excellent communication skills and advanced level of computer literacy.

Current C Class Driver's Licence.

Ability and willingness to work flexible hours including weekends and public holidays.

A NSW Working with Children Clearance, as per the Child Protection (Working with Children) Act 2012, obtained via the Office of the Children’s Guardian.

Employment in these positions is subject to the successful completion of a Criminal History Check with a result of no relevant adverse findings.

Further Information:

View the position description or contact Roxanne Fea, Head La Perouse Museum, on 02 9093 6191.

Applicants should include two documents in their application, (1) a recent resume and (2) a statement demonstrating how they meet the essential knowledge, skills and abilities criteria listed in the position description, to be considered for the position.