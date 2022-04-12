Community Project Officer - Youth and Families

Vibrant eastern suburb’s location

Create a sense of community

Good work life balance – 9-day fortnight option

Do you have a passion for improving the lives of people from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds and understand the importance of partnerships and alliances within the community?

We are seeking employees with an interest to work in the Community Development Department as a Community Project Officer responsible for a range of Youth and Family projects to support Council’s community strategic plan objectives.

Randwick City Council located in a vibrant Eastern Suburbs location. We offer employees a challenging and rewarding workplace with generous professional development opportunities and work-life balance, including a 9-day fortnight option. We are an inclusive organisation who celebrates diversity, wellbeing and flexible work practices and believe our people are our greatest quality!

What we value:

We have a high-performance culture fostered through our values of Integrity, Customer Focus, Accountability, Respect and Excellence. This culture encourages and supports equity, diversity and inclusion for our employees and our community.

We will trust you to bring:

Experience in leading community development activities which address health and wellbeing within Multicultural communities

Demonstrated strong interpersonal communication, collaboration, and community engagement skills

High level analytical and problem-solving abilities

Capacity to inspire innovative thinking and continuous improvement

Ability to manage competing priorities

Quality customer service

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Working with Children Check

Things you will do:

Plan and deliver creative, relevant, and innovative community focused projects

Work on partnership projects with internal and external stakeholders

Provide information to community organisations to increase their capacity to develop and sustain services

General administrative functions including provision of secretarial support to networks and committees

Preparation of written reports and correspondence

Further Information:

View the position description or contact Vicki Harding, Coordinator Community Connection, on 0457 170 368.

Randwick City Council is committed to achieving a diverse workforce and strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Randwick City Council promotes a culturally safe workplace.

Applicants must answer the below questions in a cover letter and submit with their resume: