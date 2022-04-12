Community Project Officer - Youth and Families
- Position number
- F2022/00335
- Closing date
- Wednesday 04 May
- Salary
- $83,975 - $92,384 + 10% super
- Status
- Permanent Full-time (35 hours per week)
- Vibrant eastern suburb’s location
- Create a sense of community
- Good work life balance – 9-day fortnight option
Do you have a passion for improving the lives of people from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds and understand the importance of partnerships and alliances within the community?
We are seeking employees with an interest to work in the Community Development Department as a Community Project Officer responsible for a range of Youth and Family projects to support Council’s community strategic plan objectives.
Randwick City Council located in a vibrant Eastern Suburbs location. We offer employees a challenging and rewarding workplace with generous professional development opportunities and work-life balance, including a 9-day fortnight option. We are an inclusive organisation who celebrates diversity, wellbeing and flexible work practices and believe our people are our greatest quality!
What we value:
We have a high-performance culture fostered through our values of Integrity, Customer Focus, Accountability, Respect and Excellence. This culture encourages and supports equity, diversity and inclusion for our employees and our community.
We will trust you to bring:
- Experience in leading community development activities which address health and wellbeing within Multicultural communities
- Demonstrated strong interpersonal communication, collaboration, and community engagement skills
- High level analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Capacity to inspire innovative thinking and continuous improvement
- Ability to manage competing priorities
- Quality customer service
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Working with Children Check
Things you will do:
- Plan and deliver creative, relevant, and innovative community focused projects
- Work on partnership projects with internal and external stakeholders
- Provide information to community organisations to increase their capacity to develop and sustain services
- General administrative functions including provision of secretarial support to networks and committees
- Preparation of written reports and correspondence
Further Information:
View the position description or contact Vicki Harding, Coordinator Community Connection, on 0457 170 368.
Randwick City Council is committed to achieving a diverse workforce and strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Randwick City Council promotes a culturally safe workplace.
Applicants must answer the below questions in a cover letter and submit with their resume:
- Please outline your relevant tertiary qualifications and/or experience related to this position?
- What do you think are the fundamentals of community development and what does it look like when it is working at its best within the context of youth and families?
- What community development and capacity building activities have you lead?
- How would you approach building stakeholder relationships within the community sector?
- What do you feel are the three top issues currently impacting young people in the Randwick LGA?
- Tell us why you’re the best person for this role?